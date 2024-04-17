IPL: With no cap on surge pricing of tickets, sky is the limit for franchises

There are no prizes for guessing that the IPL (Indian Premier League) is now the biggest breadwinner for the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), as well as its stakeholders, namely the franchises. Largely in line with other franchise league models around the world, the board has given the 10 IPL teams a free hand to decide ticket prices for home matches. Result: they are laughing their way to the bank.

Any guesses on the priciest seat in the house this season? An Indian Express report quotes Rs 52,938 for a last-minute premium seat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) opening game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — the Virat Kohli-M.S. Dhoni face-off certainly being the driving factor. It’s a different matter altogether that six matches down the line, RCB are languishing at ninth place in the team rankings.

As franchises play within the rules to adopt surge pricing and dynamic-rates strategies to cash in on demand, it creates a major disparity among ticket prices at different venues. For example, the cheapest tickets in Lucknow and Ahmedabad — homes to two new franchises — is Rs 499 each, while in Bengaluru, the same category commands Rs 2,300.