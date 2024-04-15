IPL: Phil Salt snubbed at auction, makes a statement for the Knights

The Salt effect is rubbing off well on Kolkata Knight Riders fans this season.

A blazing innings of 89 off 47 deliveries, which helped the Knights return to their winning ways at a canter against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, 14 April, left one wondering why no one actually bid for the English opener in the mini auction in Dubai.

Drafted at the eleventh hour after Jason Roy pulled out of the 2024 season due to personal reasons, Phil Salt showed he has it in him to be a like-for-like replacement. He certainly set social media all agog on Sunday, with some finding an uncanny similarity between his innings and Australian Chris Lynn’s murderous knock for the Knights against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions quite a few years ago.

‘’Salty looked brilliant today. He has always looked in great touch,’’ said Sunil Narine, the other half of the odd couple that has been giving the Knights their headstart in the powerplay overs. The scenario is a sea change from four months back, when a snub at the Dubai auction left the batter–keeper of Welsh origin disappointed and hurt.

After all, he didn’t do badly in his first IPL bow with the Delhi Capitals last year, after being sold for his base price of Rs 2 crore — raking up 218 runs in 9 games at an eye-catching strike rate of 163.91. He was subsequently released after the Capitals endured a poor season and then entered this year’s auction with a base price of Rs 1.50 crore — only to find no takers.