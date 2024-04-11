IPL: Gujarat Titans clinch last-ball win by three wickets against Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Wednesday, 10 April.

Sanju Samson (68 not out off 38) and Riyan Parag (76 off 48) continued their red hot form in the competition with disdainful half-centuries as Rajasthan Roylals reached 196 for three after being put in to bat.

Shubman Gill (72 off 44) fought a lonely battle for the major part of Titans' innings before Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan pulled the rabbit out of the hat in a last-ball finish.

Titans needed as much as 73 runs off the last 30 balls but managed to bring the equation down to 15 off the last six.

Avesh Khan, who has proved his worth in the death overs, was again tasked with bowling the 20th over. In the end, it came down to two off one ball and Rashid's rasping cut for four sealed the deal for Titans.

Playing his first game of the season, Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen struck thrice in a searing spell before crumbling under pressure in the death overs.

Opener Sai Sudharsan (35 off 29) was playing well until he got trapped lbw while going for a lap shot.

Matthew Wade was Sen's second victim as he played a wide ball on to his stumps. Abhinav Manohar misread the line and was also beaten for pace, becoming Sen's third scalp.

The decision to give R Ashwin the 17th over proved expensive as the veteran spinner conceded 17 runs, bringing the equation down a gettable 42 off 18 balls.

15 were needed off the final over and an over rate penalty forced Royals to keep one extra fielder inside the circle.