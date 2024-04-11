Kohli breaks silence over unexpected hug with KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli broke his silence over an unexpected hug with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2024 match at Chinnaswamy Stadium, and said that people are disappointed because masala ended for them.

The highly anticipated showdown between RCB and KKR promised fireworks, with tensions brewing between Kohli and Gambhir in previous encounters back in 2023.

Yet, amidst the fierce competition, the unexpected display of sportsmanship left fans in awe as Kohli and former cricketer Gambhir burned down the hatchet after sharing a hug during the RCB and KKR clash.

In a statement at a PUMA event, Kohli addressed the backlash, acknowledging the disappointment among fans over his reconciliatory actions.