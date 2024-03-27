IPL: Keep an in-form Virat Kohli out of the T20 World Cup at your peril

Talk of the Indian team management mulling a composition without Virat Kohli for the T20 World Cup must have reached the former captain as well. On a dual-paced surface at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, 25 March, the virtuoso got his hustle on and showed he still 'has it', with a match-winning 77 that helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru register their first win of the IPL 2024.

It will be an irony of sorts if Kohli — projected as ‘the face’ of T20 cricket in World T20 in the USA & Caribbean and of the Olympic programme — is not a part of the Blue Tigers’ scheme of things in the Caribbean or the US.

A recent media report which created waves suggested that Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, had been given a mandate by BCCI strongman Jay Shah to convince Kohli to modify his game or stay out of the World Cup — and it seriously seems untenable at the moment.

‘’I know my name is often used to just promote the T20 game across the world when it comes to T20 cricket these days; but (I have) still got it, I guess,’’ Kohli said with a smirk after collecting the Man of the Match award.

Looking back, the four-wicket win over the Punjab Kings was not a convincing one on part of the Royal Challengers and all of Kohli’s hard work would have fallen flat if ‘DK’ had not come to the party in his finisher’s avatar. But the franchise will not be complaining.