IPL 2024: Starc question stares at KKR despite two wins from as many games

‘’There is no doubt that when (Starc) he gets it right, he’s lethal with the ball. But he’s just lacking a bit of match awareness in the IPL,’’ remarked Stuart Broad, former England speedster now in India as a TV pundit. ‘’The more he gets to know his captain and his fielding group, the better he will get. He’ll be feeling a bit of pressure because when you come with that price tag, you want to pick up wickets,’’ he added.

Point taken, but then it’s almost embarrassing to see the rival batters identifying the man with the third-highest number of wickets in the history of the 50-overs World Cup for attack. The KKR seam attack, unlike Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad where a number of senior Indian bowlers are around him, is heavily reliant on Starc – with young Harshit Rana as the second fiddle.

What, of course, works in favour of Starc is that with the team on an early winning streak – his place will not be in jeopardy for at least five to six matches. Gautam Gambhir, the KKR mentor who was given a carte blanche about chasing the Australian in the mini auction in Dubai, will also desperately want him to succeed while there is another analytical brain in their dugout who can be of help – fast bowling coach Bharath Arun.

A former bowling coach of the Indian team during the Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli regime, Arun had a huge role in shaping the pace battery in the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The use of four overs in T20 cricket is a different art than that of ODIs and Tests and there are enough precedents of essentially mediocre bowlers shining bright in franchise cricket.

The memes are already out for Starc but one would do well to remember that it’s the franchises who lost all sense of reasoning in going for him. He has returned to IPL on his own terms, and that too at a phase of his career when he has nothing left to prove!