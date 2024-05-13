IPL: RCB redeem pride alright, but did they leave it too late?

Even after the first eight matches of IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were languishing at the bottom of the table with one win – becoming fodder for the memes and trolls. However, with five back-to-back wins and the much-maligned bowling unit putting their hands up, Faf du Plessis’ men suddenly find themselves in fifth position – though it could be a case of leaving it late again.

A disciplined performance by their bowlers at home, known for its run fests, saw them putting it past Delhi Capitals on Sunday, 13 May, to equal their second-highest winning streak. However, the mid-table scramble is now at its peak with the last week of league games about to get underway and simply a win in their final league game against Chennai Super Kings on 18 May is not going to guarantee them anything.

As of date, the top two teams: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have ensured themselves a passage to the final week with 18 and 16 points, respectively, with two games in hand. CSK, now third (14 from 13 games) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 from 12) are the best bets for the third and fourth positions respectively but the fifth-placed RCB has a fighting chance here with a better run rate than No.6 Delhi Capitals.

The ifs and buts will tell you that RCB have a better than 40% chance of making it to the top four on points. The best they can do, once all the league games are done and dusted, is end at tied for a joint third position with a couple of other teams – a situation which is pushing the RCB diehards to draw parallel with their topsy-turvy run in 2016. They had a shaky start that year as well, winning the first game before enduring defeat in five of their next six games.