IPL Diary: Opening with Baz was real fun, says KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir

The spring in the step of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans is back and much as they would like to thank the consistency of Shreyas Iyer & Co, the return of Gautam Gambhir in mentor’s avatar is believed to have added the X-factor. It was hence an opportunity for them to show their gratitude as the franchise hosted a meet-and-greet session with the former captain at the team hotel on the eve of their last home game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, 11 May.

If Harshul Goenka, the wheelchair-bound autism patient and a diehard KKR fan for over the past decade hogged the spotlight, there were others whose heartfelt gestures and souvenirs moved the normally laconic Gambhir to no end. ‘’KKR is an emotion and you guys have created this aura about the franchise. The amount of love that I received from the fans right from the time I joined them as captain in 2011 has been unbelievable,’’ said Gambhir, who led the team to both their trophies in 2012 and 2014.

It’s been exactly a decade since their last triumph and despite the Knights having a runners-up finish in the UAE in 2021, the fans at the team hotel felt the third title is around the corner now that the lucky mascot is back. Such expectations can be sometimes scary, but the two-time World Cup winner played along the optimistic lines.

Asked which of the roles of being a captain or a mentor is tougher, pat came the reply ‘’Being a mentor is far more challenging as one can control only that much from the dugout. As a captain, you are in charge of the execution.’’