IPL: Did early captaincy hurt Shubman Gill’s chances for a World T20 berth?

However, there been very little to choose between Shubman and Yashasvi in the ongoing IPL where the former is now 10th in the race for the Orange Cap (426 runs at a strike rate of 147 from 12 matches) while the latter is 23rd in the list (an aggregate of 320 with a strike rate of 157). This year, India have just played three T20Is against Afghanistan in preparation for the World T20 and hence, the IPL performance of last season must have weighed heavy on the selectors’ minds.

‘’When my selection is being discussed, I think if even scoring 900 runs in the last IPL is not enough to get picked, I will cheer for the players who make it into the team and wish them the best,’’ Shubman said in an interview about a week ahead of the selection. The selectors have taken a hard call here but questions remain whether the drop-down pitches in the US and the slower West Indies tracks can offer the leeway for stroke makers as seen in some of the IPL venues.

The 210-run opening partnership between Subhman and the gifted Sai Sudarshan was, in this context, a technically superior one to some of the mayhem once has witnessed so far. The Ahmedabad wicket was a sticky one in the first half and the Chennai bowlers tried to play on the patience of the pair by taking the pace off the ball along with the spin of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, but both were excellent in manipulating the field and often going for the big ones. Not too many fans would even care to notice that Sudarshan has now crept up to fourth position in the top rungetters’ list in the IPL, but then that’s the depth of talent that makes the job of the selectors such a tough one.