T20 World Cup: For England skipper Jos Buttler, country comes first

Jos Buttler, England’s white-ball captain and an architect of their second T20 World Cup win in 2022, has his heart in the right place. It’s at his insistence that the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) wants their national team players back from the different IPL franchises ahead of the league’s play-off stages so that they can be part of a four-match T20 series against Pakistan.

The IPL play-offs and the final are scheduled from 21-26 May, dates which are directly clashing with the Pakistan series – seen as a valuable build-up for the World T20. Incidentally, England had a dismal run in the last 50-overs World Cup in India despite going into the tournament as the reigning champions of both the ICC white ball crowns and don’t want to miss a beat in their preparations.

The unavailability of the English players in IPL in the last week is likely to hurt Buttler’s team Rajasthan Royals, Phil Salt (Kolkata Knight Riders), Moen Ali (Chennai Super Kings), Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings) and Will Jacks and Reece Topley (Royal Challengers Bengaluru). However, Royals, KKR and CSK will be affected the most as they are in line to make the play-offs as the business end of the tournament has begun.

In a recent interview, Rob Key, former England opener and ECB’s director of cricket revealed they have toed Buttler’s suggestion. ‘’I asked him (Buttler) very early on in the piece and said, Look, as England captain, you’re obviously going to have this series against Pakistan. How do you see it? And straightaway, he said: No, no. I want to come back and start getting ready for the World Cup in that series just before it,’’ Key told ESPNCricinfo.