T20 World Cup: Not Rinku Singh’s fault that he missed out, says Ajit Agarkar

The media briefing, which began at BCCI House almost one-and-a-half hours behind schedule, also saw muted criticism of master batter Virat Kohli’s strike rate. A section of the media had reported that the Indian team management was mulling a T20 plan without him; but Kohli’s form in the IPL, along with the BCCI choice to fall back on the old guard, meant the issue is now a no-go zone.

‘’Experience matters a lot... There were never any talks regarding Virat Kohli's strike rate. There is no point over-thinking,’’ said Agarkar.

The other debate was, of course, on the inclusion of Hardik Pandya despite the lukewarm IPL he has had so far — not to speak of him being named as vice-captain. There is a school of thought that Jasprit Bumrah would have been a more logical choice as Sharma’s deputy; but Pandya’s stature, surely enough for a future T20 captain, made him the natural choice.

‘’As long as he is fit and available, we always wanted Hardik Pandya in the squad; there was never doubt over it,’’ Rohit Sharma said.

For the hitman, who like Kohli has not been part of the T20 scheme since India’s semi-final exit in 2022, it’s certainly a last shot at the World T20 title. Not many perhaps remember that a young Rohit Sharma was part of the 2007 Cup-winning squad under M.S. Dhoni. Will life come full circle for him, in an encore as captain himself?

‘’I was captain. Not being captain and then again captain: It’s part of life,’’ Rohit Sharma said in reference to himself playing under Pandya in the IPL. "Not everything will go your way. It’s been a great experience.

"Before also, I played under different captains. It’s nothing to me. I have always tried to do what’s required as a player and I have tried to do that in the last month too."

Backing his candidature, Agarkar added: ‘’(Rohit) has been a terrific leader. Six months between the 50-over World Cup and this one, we had to make some decisions. I know Hardik (Pandya) led in a few series; but Rohit has been terrific. It’s not like it was forced upon us.’’