T20 World Cup: A case of one step forward, two steps back for India?

One step forward, two steps back? This seems to be the takeaway about the Indian squad named for the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, 30 April, where after much dithering, the decision-makers have kept their faith in the old guard again (read: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli).

A day after the BCCI announced the chosen ones for the marquee event in the US and West Indies, the only major point of dissent seems to be the denial of Rinku Singh — who had emerged as arguably the most bankable finisher in this format over the past year-and-a-half.

The selectors can take some amount of credit for a job well done, however—so much so that the snub to a multi-tasking K.L. Rahul and the relegation of someone like Shubman Gill to the reserves have not raised much of a hue and cry.

It seems that they had the mandate of ignoring reputations and picking men who would get the job done—but when it came to the Big Two, they played safe, as per instructions.

One can certainly argue that it would be foolish to embark on a challenge of this proportion without this vastly experienced duo, as they would be playing four League games on the untried wickets in the US, but then whatever happened to the BCCI’s blueprint for the future of T20?