IPL: Shreyas Iyer’s fitness poser as Knights look to end title drought

When Kolkata Knight Riders splurged a whopping Rs 24.75 crores for Mitchell Starc, the Australian pace warhead in the mini auction in Dubai, the wisdom of such an investment was rightly questioned. It’s one of the biggest throws of the dice by the team which has two IPL titles in the bag and will be desperate to add a third one after an underwhelming season in 2023.

It’s been quite a while since the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned team, one of the most high-profile franchises, won the titles in 2012 and 2014. The team management has wooed back their winning captain Gautam Gambhir as mentor from Lucknow Super Giants but it remains to be seen if the former Indian opener can forge a winning combination with skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Come tomorrow (15 March), KKR will get down to business for a second bonding camp at the Eden Gardens where they open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 23 March – a match that could see a face-off between Starc and Pat Cummins, his partner-in-crime in the Australian team. There is, however, some disturbing news on their front that Shreyas – who received medical attention for his troubled back while batting during the Mumbai-Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final – may be missing a few early games of the season. He did not take the field during the fourth day’s play at Wankhede at all, further fuelling speculations about aggravating the old back injury.

There are no prizes for guessing that an explosive batting line-up and the roster of spinners will be the core strengths of the Purple Army. The batters’ line-up looks a settled one, except England wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt has been a late entrant in place of Jason Roy who pulled out due to family reasons, while the others are Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas, last year’s stand-in captain Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, finisher Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford and the free hitting Sunil Narine.