IPL 2025 auction: Let’s not grudge the players’ big payday anymore

Over the years, the quirks of the IPL auction have ceased to amaze us. The two-day affair in Jeddah had, in comparison, gone according to script, with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer being the top two grocers—with salaries that would make some of the biggest price tags of the past squirm in comparison.

If the Rs 20 cr-plus bids for the Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins seemed almost obscene in the last mini auction, it has become the benchmark of highest pay-packet this year. The buzz, in fact, was that Pant could even break the 30 cr-plus barrier this time and came close to it while Shreyas Iyer had his calculated gamble of being a free agent paying off bigtime.

What, however, raised eyebrows was KKR buying back Venkatesh Iyer with 23.75 crores – which begged the question as to why they didn’t retain him in the first place in place of a youngster like Ramandeep Singh. The lanky batter from Madhya Pradesh who had served KKR well for last two seasons, had been their vice-captain during their title-winning campaign and looks set to be named as Iyer’s successor in 2025 season.

Williamson, Bairstow unsold

There was a time not long ago when one would sneer at the so called overpriced players – not to speak of several classy performers going unsold. The list is as baffling this time as it includes the likes of Kane Williamson, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow or Jimmy Anderson, who at 42 years, could have still carried a bagful of tricks in the allotted four overs. Or someone like a Rovman Powell, the current T20 captain for the West Indies going for Rs 1.10 crores to KKR or a multi-tasking Rachin Ravindra being snapped up by his old franchise Chennai Super Kings for ‘just’ Rs 4 cr.