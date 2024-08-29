IPL 2025: Future tense for K.L. Rahul, though LSG owner calls him ‘family’

Not an honourable position for Rahul at all, whose utility in the T20 format was further undermined after he was not considered for the T20 World Cup side which ended India’s trophy drought in the Caribbean. This, despite the classy Karnataka batter having amassed 4683 IPL runs from 132 matches across a number of franchises like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and now LSG.

In the last five seasons, Rahul’s sequence of aggregate scores read 520, 274, 616, 626 and 670 at a strike rate of 134.61 – the latter being often held against Rahul vis-à-vis his suitability in franchise cricket. A sheer delight to watch when in full swing, the batter’s efficiency in masterminding steep chases had been questioned frequently – along with the dubious label of being a ‘soft’ captain.

Interestingly enough, it was not bar for LSG which had gone over the top with a price tag of Rs 17 crore to acquire Rahul ahead of their debut season. In the ruthless world of IPL, nothing succeeds like success and it may be worth reminding that the same ownership had removed a certain M.S. Dhoni from captaincy of the now defunct Pune Super Giant due to a single poor season.

Plan B

Is there a Plan B for Rahul? While there is a possibility of LSG still going for him in the RTM card (right to match) or open bids as it would then mean a lesser price tag, the grapevines say that the luckless Royal Challengers may go for him if released. RCB, whose dismal run simply refuses to change, will not have captain Faf du Plessis anymore while stumper Dinesh Karthik has officially become their batting mentor. The talismanic Virat Kohli, meanwhile, is now done with any extra responsibility in this format and clearly enjoying batting without the pressure of captaincy – and this where ‘KL’ can provide a three-in-one solution for them.

Rahul the batter-keeper-captain may not be a bad bargain as he will have the reassuring presence of Kohli when it comes to leadership. It will also be a homecoming of sorts for the 32-year-old as he is a Bangalore boy at the end of the day.

However, the next few months may see a lot of churn ahead of the mega auction in December – which may see wholesale changes in the look and feel of the 10 teams!