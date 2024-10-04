IPL 2025: Seeking to milk the MS Dhoni brand again as ‘uncapped’ player

Asked about the implication of retaining uncapped players with an eye on keeping MSD in action for one more year, at least two experts see nothing wrong with it. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik, who will be seen as a batting mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru next season said: ‘’Everybody talks about it. This rule is made for one man and I am for it through and through. This man has been such a major part of what this IPL has been all about.

"If everybody is in a happy place, be it BCCI, be it any of the teams, be it how the league has performed over the years and how it has kept players so happy over the last 15-18 years, this man has played a major role.’’

Mohammed Kaif, former international and now a TV pundit, told Star Sports: ‘’We will get to see M.S. Dhoni playing again. He is fit, he is batting aggressively and is good behind the stumps too. As long as he wants to play, the rules keep getting changed. You've got to change the rules, or do whatever you want, to let Dhoni play if he wants to play, he is that big a player and matchwinner for CSK.’’

However, Dhoni isn’t the only player who can be retained in this way. Here is the full list of nine former India players who can be retained as ‘uncapped’ as per the new rules:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (CSK)

Piyush Chawla (Mumbai Indians)

Sandeep Sharma (Rajasthan Royals)

Rishi Dhawan (Punjab Kings)

Mayank Markande (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Vijay Shankar (Gujarat Titans)

Mohit Sharma (Gujarat Titans)

Amit Mishra (Lucknow Super Giants)

Karn Sharma (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)