IPL 2025: Dwayne Bravo replaces Gambhir as new KKR mentor

The suspense over Gautam Gambhir’s successor as a mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders ended on Friday when they named West Indian stalwart Dwayne Bravo for the role for the 2025 season. Gambhir, who tasted success on his ‘comeback’ to the franchise with whom he had earlier won two IPL titles as captain, is now the head coach of the India team.

This is the first time that any IPL franchise has placed a West Indian at the helm of affairs despite the likes of Bravo, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard having been synonymous with the journey of the league over the years. Pollard, however, was engaged with Mumbai Indians last season after serving the five-time champions as a player.

Hitting the KKR slogan of korbo lorbo jitbo (will fight to win) in a video message for fans, Bravo hoped to create the next generation of champions with his new team as he thanked Chennai Super Kings for allowing him to "move on". A T20 specialist, Bravo was an integral part of the CSK inner circle for years which worked in tandem with Mahendra Singh Dhoni to emerge as one of the most consistent IPL franchises.