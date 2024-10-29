IPL 2025: Will Rohit Sharma stay with MI? Rishabh Pant all set to leave Delhi?

The RTM rule also comes with a slight modification this year – franchises that placed the highest bid at the auction for a player can make one last bid after said player’s previous team makes use of their RTM card. The franchise making use of RTM will then have to match the new bid before securing the player they had released into the auction pool in the first place – making it a win-win situation for the concerned player.

We take a look at five players who could be hogging the limelight:

Rohit Sharma: Will he, won’t he?

There has been a lot of questions around Rohit Sharma’s future ahead of the IPL 2025 with several media reports suggesting that the veteran, who was removed from captaincy last season, can leave Mumbai Indians. However, as the D-day nears, the buzz is that the franchise is all set to retain Rohit – and the latter may see sense in that as it will guarantee him a season fee of Rs 18 crore.

M.S. Dhoni: In uncapped avatar?

When the IPL governing council re-introduced the additional retention of an ‘uncapped’ player (with a salary cap of Rs 4 crores), there were no prizes for guessing that it was primarily aimed to create a window for the CSK icon. A few days back, MS Dhoni, now 43, spoke about keeping himself in the best possible shape to play cricket for the next few years. Any commitment from his side is good enough for the five-time champions to keep their former talismanic captain in the plans – albeit as an impact player.

Rishabh Pant: Enough of Delhi Capitals

A one-franchise man since his IPL debut in 2016, the Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant recently hinted at leaving his team and putting himself up in the auction through a social media post. There are reasons to believe that the wicketkeeper-batter, whose comeback in competitive cricket earlier this year after the near-fatal car crash was a remarkable story of courage, is not happy with the functioning at the Capitals with a split management coming into play. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are believed to be one of the sides interested in breaking the bank for Pant.

KL Rahul: Time to leave LSG

It’s an open secret that Lucknow Super Giants are set to mutually part ways with skipper KL Rahul as the international batter has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the franchise. After leading the franchise to back-to-back IPL playoffs in 2022 and 2023, that too in their first two appearances, Rahul was unable to guide them to a top four finish last season. The writing was on the wall after team owner Sanjeev Goenka tore into him after a big defeat – which did not escape the broadcasters’ eyes.

Shreyas Iyer: No more a Knight?

A trophy-winning captain the previous season, that too after a gap of 10 years, should be a done deal for retention but one is not sure if Shreyas Iyer will stay with KKR for next three years. At 29 years, the in-form Shreyas is in the right space for any other franchise looking for a reliable captain and should he be released, the names of at least two franchises – RCB and Punjab Kings – are in the air to go for broke for the KKR captain.