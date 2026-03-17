IPL 2026: Buzz around giant Blessing as he arrives to play for the Knights

There is a sudden buzz in Kolkata as some members of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, along with their support staff, started trickling into the city for their pre-season camp for the IPL 2026 season from Wednesday (18 March). The three-time champions, who had a poor season last year, will look to bounce back as they begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians in an away game on 29 March.

A lot of curiosity value surrounds Blessing Muzarabani, the six feet eight inches giant fast bowler from Zimbabwe, who arrived in the city on Tuesday. The 29-year-old, who finished with13 wickets to emerge as the joint second highest wicket taker in the recent ICC T20 World Cup, proved quite a sensation in the showpiece with his ability to extract pace and bounce and his haul of 4-17 was instrumental in upsetting Australia in the league stages.

Initially signed by Islamabad United for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at a price tag of PKR 1.10 crore (Rs 36.44 cr approximately), Blessing agreed to cross over to the IPL as a replacement for overseas seamer Mustafizur Rehman. Media reports say that the Zimbabwean has been offered a purse of Rs 75 lakh (PKR 2.5 crores) by KKR, which makes for a 106% increase in his base earnings.