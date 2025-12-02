IPL 2026: Green may be a hot property; Maxwell pulls out of mini auction

The IPL 2026 will be missing out on a number of usual suspects who have been a part of it’s journey for years – Glenn Maxwell being the most conspicuous absentee who decided not to put his name for the mini auction later this month. The BCCI has collated a list of 1355 players to start with after the deadline for registration ended on 30 November, from which only 77 slots need to be filled on 16 December in Abu Dhabi.

A veteran of 13 seasons and 141 games, Maxi had been a part of the Punjab Kings last season – though he had spent most of his career with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Incidentally, Faf du Plessis and Moen Ali, two other former IPL winners have also pulled out of the most rewarding franchise league – sensing that they could go unsold – and made themselves available for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Andre Russell was the other high profile performer who called time on his IPL career but has joined his team Kolkata Knight Riders as the power coach.

Interestingly, the ball was set rolling for such a template by David Warner – a IPL giant in his own right – and Kane Williamson last season when they went unsold in the IPL mega auction. Both were picked up by Karachi Kings in what could be a precedent for ageing overseas stars in the IPL as with both the leagues now happening in the same window, names like Warner, Williamson or Faf can add some gravitas to the PSL roster.