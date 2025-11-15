IPL 2026: Jadeja, Samson leave out of their comfort zone in mega trade-offs
Decision was taken after consultation with both Jadeja & Curran, says CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan
The deadline day of IPL 2026 retention and release saw a blockbuster trade-off with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals losing two of their long serving loyalists on Saturday. The official list of trades confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja, once considered as a heir apparent to Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings, leave the Whistle Podu army after 12 seasons in favour of Rajasthan Royals while Sanju Samson will cross over from the other side.
The rumour mill had been brewing for some time about how both Jadeja and Samson had been contemplating to move out of their comfort zone after a dismal 2025 season for both teams. While the five-time champions CSK, who finished at the bottom of the table, had gone on record saying that they would go for a reboot (albeit keeping Dhoni for one more season as a player), Samson had reported differences with the Royals ownership after their ninth place finish and had been looking for an escape route.
Jadeja, who has played in over 250 games in the CSK shirt during 12 seasons, will take a pay cut from Rs 18 crores to Rs 14 crores. Samson, the Royals captain and India’s T20 wicketkeeper-batter who has played 177 matches for the Halla Bol Army, will move to CSK in his existing salary of Rs 18 crores. CSK will be only the third franchise of his career as since making his IPL debut in 2013, he has represented Royals in all but two seasons — 2016 & 2017 — when he played for Delhi Capitals.
Breaking their silence on the social media, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan said: “This decision has been taken by the team management, and it is a very tough decision, leaving out Jaddu, who has been responsible for the success of CSK over the years. It was probably one of the toughest decisions the CSK had to take as team management had to take. Considering the transition of the CSK at this point in time, the team management took the toughest decision.”
“It is a must that we should consult the players concerned, and it was after mutual agreement that we undertook this,” he added.
Taking to his X handle, Royals’ Riyan Parag – who had stood in as captain last season during Samson’s injury – gave a tribute to his senior: ‘’One of my best friends at RR, in many ways my mentor, my captain who changed the way we play cricket, and in so many ways my go-to person for all things cricket and good times; you will forever be a Royal for me and the team and the fans. I am glad I could begin my IPL journey with you. Field pe oppoisite teams hogi ab but off-field I know you will be same ol’ Sanju Chettan @imsanjusamson."
In another interesting trade-off between the two teams, England allrounder Sam Curran will move from Chennai to Royals at his existing league fee of Rs 2.4 crore following a successful trade. The 27-year-old has played 64 IPL matches so far while RR will be his third franchise.
There was some good news for veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was once again snubbed by the national selectors for the ongoing Test series. He will lead the Lucknow Super Giants pace attack after a successful trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad at his existing fee of Rs 10 crore.
The senior pacer brings a wealth of experience, having played 119 IPL matches across five franchises since making his debut in 2013. Shami had been an integral part of the Gujarat Titans setup and clinched the Purple Cap in 2023 with 28 wickets in 17 matches. Although he missed the 2024 season due to injury, he enjoyed an equally impactful 2023 campaign when he contributed 20 wickets to GT’s title triumph.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines