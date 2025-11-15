IPL 2026: Jadeja, Samson leave out of their comfort zone in mega trade-offs

The deadline day of IPL 2026 retention and release saw a blockbuster trade-off with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals losing two of their long serving loyalists on Saturday. The official list of trades confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja, once considered as a heir apparent to Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Chennai Super Kings, leave the Whistle Podu army after 12 seasons in favour of Rajasthan Royals while Sanju Samson will cross over from the other side.

The rumour mill had been brewing for some time about how both Jadeja and Samson had been contemplating to move out of their comfort zone after a dismal 2025 season for both teams. While the five-time champions CSK, who finished at the bottom of the table, had gone on record saying that they would go for a reboot (albeit keeping Dhoni for one more season as a player), Samson had reported differences with the Royals ownership after their ninth place finish and had been looking for an escape route.

Jadeja, who has played in over 250 games in the CSK shirt during 12 seasons, will take a pay cut from Rs 18 crores to Rs 14 crores. Samson, the Royals captain and India’s T20 wicketkeeper-batter who has played 177 matches for the Halla Bol Army, will move to CSK in his existing salary of Rs 18 crores. CSK will be only the third franchise of his career as since making his IPL debut in 2013, he has represented Royals in all but two seasons — 2016 & 2017 — when he played for Delhi Capitals.