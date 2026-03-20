IPL 2026: Meet top five overseas debutants set to create a buzz

Finn Allen, Blessing Muzarabani, Brydon Carse – these are some of the wannabe overseas stars who are expected to make their mark in the IPL 2026 which gets underway from 28 March. While the old order of the likes of Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, David Warner or Faf du Plessis have been phased out of the richest T20 franchise league in the world over the last few years, a new crop is waiting to burst onto the scene over the next two months.

While the likes of a dashing opener like Allen took the T20 World Cup by the scruff of it’s neck with a blazing century against South Africa in the semi-final at the Eden Gardens, the six feet eight inch Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe almost almost seemed a throwback to the glory days of West Indies pace battery.

The National Herald takes a look at the top 10 of the overseas debutants who are expected to make an impact on the big stage of the IPL:

Finn Allen (KKR)

When KKR secured New Zealand opener Finn Allen for a base price of Rs 2 crore in the mini-auction, the bearded batter was at best regarded as a back-up to Tim Seifert. However, his reputation now precedes him after that blazing 100 off 33 balls in the World T20 semi-final and it remains to be see whether the Purple Army is tempted to go for an all-Kiwi opening pair in their campaign. Incidentally, Allen had earlier been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru but never played a match.