IPL 2026: Meet top five overseas debutants set to create a buzz
Likes of Finn Allen, Blessing Muzarabani and Cooper Connolly can bring a X-factor this year
Finn Allen, Blessing Muzarabani, Brydon Carse – these are some of the wannabe overseas stars who are expected to make their mark in the IPL 2026 which gets underway from 28 March. While the old order of the likes of Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, David Warner or Faf du Plessis have been phased out of the richest T20 franchise league in the world over the last few years, a new crop is waiting to burst onto the scene over the next two months.
While the likes of a dashing opener like Allen took the T20 World Cup by the scruff of it’s neck with a blazing century against South Africa in the semi-final at the Eden Gardens, the six feet eight inch Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe almost almost seemed a throwback to the glory days of West Indies pace battery.
The National Herald takes a look at the top 10 of the overseas debutants who are expected to make an impact on the big stage of the IPL:
Finn Allen (KKR)
When KKR secured New Zealand opener Finn Allen for a base price of Rs 2 crore in the mini-auction, the bearded batter was at best regarded as a back-up to Tim Seifert. However, his reputation now precedes him after that blazing 100 off 33 balls in the World T20 semi-final and it remains to be see whether the Purple Army is tempted to go for an all-Kiwi opening pair in their campaign. Incidentally, Allen had earlier been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru but never played a match.
Blessing Muzarabani (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani may be an eleventh hour replacement for Mustafizur Rahman in Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad, but the tall and lithe paceman may end up leading their new ball attack. Blessing, with 13 wickets against his name, ended as the joint second highest wicket taker in last T20 World Cup and answered to the call of IPL over Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he was roped in by Islamabad United. It is expected to make a big difference to the KKR pace attack, hamstrung by the ban on Mustafizur and the serious injury of Harshit Rana.
Cooper Connolly (Punjab Kings)
The long haired young Australia allrounder Cooper Connolly, acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 3 crore, is seen as a good investment. A southpaw who bats higher up the order and handy left-arm spinner, Cooper took his bow in all three formats in the Australian team over the past year and is regarded as the next big thing in their cricket at only 22. Watch out for him to give his all under the mentorship of Ricky Ponting and the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.
Pathum Nissanka (Delhi Capitals)
When Delhi Capitals invested Rs 4 crores for Sri Lanka’s graceful opener Pathum Nissanka in the mini auction, he was known more for his aesthetically pleasing batsmanship than strike rates. However, the manner in which he decimated the Australian attack for an unbeaten 100 (off 52 balls) showed that he could be destructive on his day. The question is: how often can Nissanka make the playing XI as an overseas player?
Jacob Duffy (RCB)
When reigning champions RCB acquired the 31-year-old Kiwi pace bowler Jacob Duffy for Rs 2 crore in the mini auction, they had done their homework well. He ended up 2025 as the highest wicket taker in international cricket across formats and his skillsets as a swing bowler who could be proficient in powerplays and the variations in the death should come handy against leaking runs. And yes, RCB would like to have him as an insurance for Josh Hazlewood – who had been in and out of injuries.
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