IPL: Who are our five best options to make the play-offs this season?
Mumbai Indians look desperate to end title-drought; Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings look for continuity
Can Mumbai Indians end their six-year wait for a sixth IPL crown this year? Or will Chennai Super Kings bounce back after finishing as wooden spooners in 2025? Predicting the winners of the world’s richest T20 franchise league has always been a hazardous exercise, yet it remains a favourite pastime across India in the final week leading up to the IPL.
It’s not just a power-packed line-up that determines who makes the playoffs. Unforeseen factors — such as injuries and late pullouts — often throw campaigns off track. A case in point is Kolkata Knight Riders, who spent almost their entire remaining purse of around Rs 64.3 crore, but are now struggling to assemble a reliable new-ball attack.
A quick recap of the top auction buys shows Cameron Green emerging as the most expensive overseas player in IPL history, picked up by KKR for Rs 25.20 crore, with Matheesha Pathirana joining the Purple Army for Rs 18 crore. At the other end of the spectrum, uncapped players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma turned heads, fetching Rs 14.20 crore each from Chennai Super Kings.
The National Herald sticks its neck out to pick five of the best contenders who could finish in the top four and make the playoffs — at the risk of inviting trolls from supporters of the other teams.
Mumbai Indians: The Mumbai Paltan will rely heavily on their core group, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav anchoring the batting alongside Tilak Varma, who has grown in stature in Indian cricket over the past year and a half. The addition of Quinton de Kock at a modest price adds depth at the top.
In bowling, the tried-and-tested pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult forms a potent new-ball attack, with Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks handling spin duties. However, batting depth beyond the core group remains somewhat limited due to purse constraints.
Auction additions: Quinton de Kock, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: It would be unfair to rule out the defending champions from a potential top-four finish. They have retained a strong batting nucleus featuring Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top, while adding a new dimension with auction picks such as Jacob Bethell and Venkatesh Iyer.
They have also brought in Mangesh Yadav as a bowling all-round option. Much of their core from last season has been retained to ensure continuity. However, they face several concerns regarding their bowling attack. Josh Hazlewood, the lynchpin of their pace unit, is set to miss the initial phase of the tournament due to Cricket Australia’s restrictions, while Yash Dayal has found himself in controversy off the field, adding to the team’s challenges.
Gujarat Titans: The Titans, who made their debut alongside Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, have been one of the most consistent sides — winning the title in their maiden season and reaching the playoffs three times in their first four years. The Shubman Gill-led outfit boasts strong Indian talent, complemented by well-thought-out overseas acquisitions.
They have retained a core group of 20 players and made a handful of targeted buys at the auction, adding balance through all-round options and strengthening their pace depth. Jason Holder’s inclusion bolsters both their bowling and lower-order hitting, while Tom Banton provides explosive backup at the top.
The batting is anchored by world-class openers Gill and Jos Buttler, with Sai Sudharsan lending stability in the middle order. Rashid Khan remains a match-winning spin threat, while a well-rounded attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Washington Sundar offers variety across conditions.
Auction additions: Jason Holder (Rs 7 crore), Tom Banton (Rs 2 crore), Ashok Sharma (Rs 90 lakh), Luke Wood (Rs 75 lakh), Prithvi Raj (Rs 30 lakh).
Punjab Kings: After an 11-year gap, Punjab Kings reignited hopes of an elusive IPL title by reaching the final last season. Though they fell short against RCB, the think tank led by captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting appears to have found a sustainable formula for success in the long, demanding tournament.
Moving away from their earlier obsession with marquee overseas names, PBKS have retained a settled core to ensure stability. Instead of splurging at the auction, they focused on continuity. Iyer leads the batting unit, while Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson spearhead the pace attack, supported by Yuzvendra Chahal’s spin.
They also added Ben Dwarshuis at the auction, bringing valuable experience to their pace arsenal.
Rajasthan Royals: A ninth-place finish in 2025, coupled with reports of internal rifts and the departure of head coach Rahul Dravid after just one season, prompted the management to take stock. The Royals subsequently underwent a major restructuring ahead of IPL 2026, highlighted by a high-profile trade that saw long-serving captain Sanju Samson move to CSK in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran — reshaping both their batting and bowling depth.
Yashasvi Jaiswal remains an elite opener, and with the additions of Jadeja and Curran, the Royals now boast multi-dimensional players capable of contributing with both bat and ball. Their bowling attack offers variety and pace, with Ravi Bishnoi providing a wrist-spin option and Adam Milne adding raw speed.
Auction additions: Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, along with a few smaller buys.
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