IPL: Who are our five best options to make the play-offs this season?

The National Herald sticks its neck out to pick five of the best contenders who could finish in the top four and make the playoffs — at the risk of inviting trolls from supporters of the other teams.

Mumbai Indians: The Mumbai Paltan will rely heavily on their core group, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav anchoring the batting alongside Tilak Varma, who has grown in stature in Indian cricket over the past year and a half. The addition of Quinton de Kock at a modest price adds depth at the top.

In bowling, the tried-and-tested pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult forms a potent new-ball attack, with Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks handling spin duties. However, batting depth beyond the core group remains somewhat limited due to purse constraints.

Auction additions: Quinton de Kock, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: It would be unfair to rule out the defending champions from a potential top-four finish. They have retained a strong batting nucleus featuring Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top, while adding a new dimension with auction picks such as Jacob Bethell and Venkatesh Iyer.

They have also brought in Mangesh Yadav as a bowling all-round option. Much of their core from last season has been retained to ensure continuity. However, they face several concerns regarding their bowling attack. Josh Hazlewood, the lynchpin of their pace unit, is set to miss the initial phase of the tournament due to Cricket Australia’s restrictions, while Yash Dayal has found himself in controversy off the field, adding to the team’s challenges.