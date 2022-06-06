IPL and International Cricket Council need to coordinate schedules much better in future

This year’s Indian Premier League had 10 teams participating and lasted over two months (26 March to 29 May). Undoubtedly the IPL has done a lot of good for young players in terms of money and exposure to the best of the world’s cricketing talent. But it has not been an unmixed blessing for all in international cricket.

The ICC has started conducting the World Test Championship and started giving points to the teams in the limited overs format to decide which teams among the bottom ranked ones will directly qualify for, say, the World Cup in 2023. Even the once formidable West Indies, is among those teams.

Since the IPL offers really big money, players of different countries - even mediocre ones with some skills - prefer playing the IPL instead of representing their respective countries. To ensure that all countries have their best players always available for tests and limited over internationals, the ICC should see to it that there are no international games -- tests or limited over ones -- at least during the IPL window and 10 days prior to and after the IPL. What meaning or significance will the World Test Championship have if the best players of different countries are neither available nor matchready? Of course, it will greatly help if the IPL can be completed in one and a half months.

When South Africa played two tests vs Bangladesh at home in March- April this year, the host country had to play without a top middle order batter Rassie van der Dussen, a talented batter Aiden Markram and almost its entire pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi as all these players felt it was better for them to play in the IPL. They unfortunately took this decision despite their test skipper Dean Elgar requesting them to play for their country. In these circumstances, the IPL franchisees must, as a policy, allow international players from other countries to join the IPL late or leave early so that they represent their countries with full commitment.

Thanks to the IPL, South Africa was able to play only one quality pacer against Bangladesh - Duanne Olivier. South Africa was able to win the series as the two test wickets aided spinners and South Africa’s two quality spinners - off spinner Simon Harmer and left armer Keshav Maharaj proved to be unplayable.