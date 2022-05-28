Ranveer Singh is the only Indian actor roped in to perform at IPL’s closing ceremony
Superstar Ranveer Singh has not only established himself as the best actor of the country from his generation but he has also solidified his position as a pan Indian hero, given his remarkable decade in the Indian film industry.
His path-breaking acting performances and his envious box office track record make him the biggest film star in India today, according to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report by Duff & Phelps! So, it is no surprise that he is the only Indian actor roped in to perform at this year’s IPL closing ceremony on May 29 in Ahmedabad.
According to Duff & Phelps’ report, Ranveer’s brand valuation currently stands at 158 Million USD, an impressive growth from his number of 102.93 Million USD in 2020. Thus, Ranveer ranks number 2 this year, next only to Virat Kohli. A global youth icon for Indians, Ranveer recently represented India at the Dubai Expo, NBA in USA and Premier League in UK.