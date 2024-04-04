IPL: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 18, creates a big impact on his first bow

Where and how did Angkrish emerge from? Much like Gill in 2018, he was a key member of India’s 2022 Under-19 World Cup winning team under Yash Dhull when he piled up 278 runs in the Caribbean. He made his List A and T20 debut in 2023 for Mumbai and produced a stellar show in the CK Nayudu Trophy, where he smashed 765 runs in nine matches. The KKR scouts did well to shortlist him in their auction list as the two-time champions spent a base price of Rs 20 lakh to sign him as he reunited with his childhood coach Abhishek Nayar at the franchise.

Nayar, a former Mumbai allrounder and the livewire of the KKR academy, and Omkar Salvi had taken a 11-year-old Raghuvanshi under their fold. Speaking to the IPL website, he dedicated his much talked about debut innings to the self-effacing Nayar: ‘’I would like to dedicate this knock to my coach, Abhishek Nayar, and my teammates and the support staff. I have learnt a lot staying with them. Abhishek sir has been working with me since my childhood. All this reverse sweep and all, he made me practise a lot. So, the main man is him only.’’

When the youngster was finally dismissed by Anriche Nortje in trying to go for a big shot, he had registered his name in a few record books for KKR. He became the fourth highest scorer on debut for them with 54, while the top three positions belonged to Brendon McCullum (158), Manish Pandey (64) and Owais Shah (58).

Where does he see himself in a few years? ‘’I want to obviously don the Indian jersey. But to wear it like no one has ever done before. Everyone will look at me and say I am different,’’ came the answer. Now, that’s the Gen-X swagger for you…