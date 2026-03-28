IPL: Baramulla Express Nabi wants to win the trophy for Delhi Capitals

The air of anticipation about seeing Aquib Nabi, heralded as the Baramulla Express, in action in IPL 2026 is growing. Come 1 April (next Wednesday), his team Delhi Capitals will start chasing the elusive title in an away opener against Lucknow Super Giants and chances are that the prolific wicket taker in domestic scene may have to play the attacking lynchpin in Mitchell Starc’s absence.

It’s not everyday that an uncapped pace bowler, no rookie at 29, commands a price tag of a whopping Rs 8.40 crores in his first auction. However, the Dale Steyn admirer is no ordinary quick as he played a stellar role in Jammu & Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy crown for 2025-26 season with 60 wickets in 12.65 – which made him Player of the Tournament. It was, of course, the crowning glory for Nabi who picked up 104 wickets in last two Ranji seasons and had been hitting the headlines in all formats.

How has life changed for Nabi since last December when Capitals roped him in with a price tag unheard of in case of some of his peers who made the cut for IPL from J & K? ‘’It had been an emotional moment for my family as we were all at home watching the auction on TV. There was quite a bit of celebration at my village but then, life hasn’t really changed for me as I had been on the road soon after, joining a camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy the very next day and then going on to play the Ranji,’’ a deadpan Nabi said.