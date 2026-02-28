Ranji Trophy: My years with J & K will always stay with me, Irfan Pathan says

Echoing the sentiments of a number of former Indian internationals who want J & K’s paceman and top wicket taker Aqib Nabi fast-tracked into the Indian team, Pathan said: ‘’Nabi is surely ready and should make the national team sooner than later. It of course depends on the what are the spots available but he is a finished product.’’

The common perception about J & K cricket for the past few years, ever since Umran Malik burst into the scene for IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad and began clocking the odd delivery at 150-plus kmph that the Heaven on Earth was an ideal breeding ground for the speedsters. Asked whether Irfan felt that the J & K boasted about the right batting credentials to match up to Karnataka in what was meant be a battle for first innings lead, he said: ‘’I had watched the likes of a Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal from close quarters or the allround abilities of a Abdul Samad. They were seriously talented players with a lot of hunger and to be very honest, I thought a big result from them was always round the corner.’’

It often goes under the radar that J & K had invested enough time and resources to groom the team into a competitive batting unit as well. While Pathan, who had completed his Level 2 coaching course at National Cricket Academy (NCA) to augment his coaching aspirations and is known to be sharp analytical mind, he was also thankful about the role played by coach Milap Mewada during his stint with the team.

‘’We had done a lot of work about their batting too,’’ recalled Pathan, whom the current J & K players fondly recall taking his own initiative to mobilise a camp at his hometown in Baroda during the first wave of Covid. ‘’I am thankful if the players recalled my contribution,’’ he added.