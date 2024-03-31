IPL: Cameron Green, bringing hope in the lives of chronic kidney patients

There is much more to Cameron Green, the lithe Australian, than just being an allrounder who is often looked upon as a potential successor to Shane Watson. The 24-year-old, who was traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Mumbai Indians this season, was born with an irreversible Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and wants to be a harbinger of hope to people of his ilk.

Green, who came good with the bat albeit in a losing cause against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Friday, 29 March, visited the Bengaluru Kidney Foundation earlier this week to spread awareness for the disease. ‘’I am happy to be a symbol of hope to those born with CKD to show that all is not lost if one has it. With sufficient awareness and a diet plan worked out with the help of experts, you can slow down the progress of the disease,’’ Green said during a virtual interaction with the national media.

‘’I loved my time at the foundation, talking to the patients – some of whom were also undergoing dialysis. Hopefully, I could raise some awareness for it,’’ said Green, who was given 12 years to live by the doctors but has defied the odds to emerge as one of the Gen-X Australian stars. Dwelling on how he copes with the dietary habits that CKD requires during the hectic schedule of IPL, the Western Australia player said: ‘’In India, there are limited food options. However, the RCB people have been really unreal in their concern about me as they have put me in direct contact with chefs in the team hotel and I tell them about my requirements. I am absolutely loving the franchise.’’