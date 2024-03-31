IPL: Cameron Green, bringing hope in the lives of chronic kidney patients
The Australian allrounder of RCB plays his part in creating awareness of the disease
There is much more to Cameron Green, the lithe Australian, than just being an allrounder who is often looked upon as a potential successor to Shane Watson. The 24-year-old, who was traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Mumbai Indians this season, was born with an irreversible Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and wants to be a harbinger of hope to people of his ilk.
Green, who came good with the bat albeit in a losing cause against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Friday, 29 March, visited the Bengaluru Kidney Foundation earlier this week to spread awareness for the disease. ‘’I am happy to be a symbol of hope to those born with CKD to show that all is not lost if one has it. With sufficient awareness and a diet plan worked out with the help of experts, you can slow down the progress of the disease,’’ Green said during a virtual interaction with the national media.
‘’I loved my time at the foundation, talking to the patients – some of whom were also undergoing dialysis. Hopefully, I could raise some awareness for it,’’ said Green, who was given 12 years to live by the doctors but has defied the odds to emerge as one of the Gen-X Australian stars. Dwelling on how he copes with the dietary habits that CKD requires during the hectic schedule of IPL, the Western Australia player said: ‘’In India, there are limited food options. However, the RCB people have been really unreal in their concern about me as they have put me in direct contact with chefs in the team hotel and I tell them about my requirements. I am absolutely loving the franchise.’’
There is, of course, no gainsaying that life can be difficult for a CKD patient in professional cricket as there have been instances when Green suffered severe cramps due to salt loss from the body. ‘’Yes, those could be challenging times. Sometimes, you are in a really good position and feel that you can take the team over the line and then this happens. I feel guilty about it and emotional too...However, I am lucky to have the specialists around me,’’ said Green.
The 2023 season and the current one saw the Australian having his time at the MI dressing room and now with RCB, sharing the dressing rooms under the mentorship of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, respectively. Coming at No.3, Green prospered with a 33 off 21 deliveries and stitched together a 65-run partnership off 42 deliveries with the master batter Kohli on Friday.
‘’When you are playing with Virat, you are always trying to learn. He picks his bowlers really well in the powerplay and is a master of his craft,’’ he said.
How has been the experience of playing under the mentorship of both? ‘’Obviously, both are greats of the game. Every time I think about it, I think I am lucky enough to play with two of the greats of cricket – not just Indian cricket. What makes them great is that they are both similar. They are equally happy to help the team. They will give their time and share their experiences in what has worked and what has not. I am happy to share the dressing room with them,’’ Green observed.
Green’s team, meanwhile, has managed only one win out of three matches and will next face the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in a home game on Tuesday (2 April).
