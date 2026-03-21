IPL: Can captain Rahane turn it around for the Knights after a poor 2025?

At 37 years, Ajinkya Rahane is one of the last man standing of his generation among the IPL captains – not to speak of being the oldest this season. His peers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been there and done that with captaincy, while the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ravi Ashwin have signed off from the league as well.

While Rahane’s class as a batter had never been in question despite a somewhat chequered career, the pint-sized Mumbaikar had revelled in IPL captaincy in his previous stint with Rajasthan Royals many a seasons back. His seniority as a player, not to speak of a lack of option after Shreyas Iyer was released, saw Kolkata Knight Riders hoist him as captain last year when the 2024 champions slumped to eighth position.

A season when the Knights had to pay for their batting frailties, though Rahane emerged as their highest scorer with 390 runs. The captaincy, however, had come under scanner and someone like S. Badrinath – a former Chennai Super Kings player – minced no words when he referred to Rahane the captain as their weak link. A tag which the veteran would like to shed in his second year as captain when the team management had opted for continuity and pumped in the biggest purse for a change of fortunes.