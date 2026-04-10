IPL: Can rookie Mukul Choudhary be one of the ‘scariest’ finishers in India?

‘’When a big coach like him (Langer) says something good, he may have seen something in me,’’ the star of the day said without undue modesty. ‘’He used to spend 15-20 minutes separately with me and believed in me – I am glad I could justify the faith of the management and Rishabh bhai,’’ said Mukul, whom LSG picked up in the mini auction at a price tag of Rs 2.6 crores after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians.

The unique quality about Mukul’s innings, who was playing his first IPL game under lights and in front of an Eden crowd, was that the helicopter shot was not the only one in his arsenal which stood out. The way he used his reach to an attempted wide yorker from Vaibhav Arora for a crucial six over point in the final over showed he could be a difficult customer to bowl at.

‘’When Ayush bhai was out, I realized that I will have to do whatever I can to take the team over the line. At one point in the last over, we needed seven off four balls and I thought even if I fail to connect with one of them, I can hit one six off the next few,’’ said Mukul – who was seen on his hunches before the crunch deliveries. ‘’There was, of course, pressure on me as it’s first season in IPL. I took a few deep breath and then carried on,’’ said the man of the moment who is also a wicketkeeper for his state.

For those familiar with domestic cricket, Mukul was one of the breakout stars of the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign where he totalled 173 runs at an average of 57-plus, while also striking at just a tick under 200. His shot at the SMAT tournament were earned after he hammered 600-plus runs with back to back centuries in an age group competition to catch his state team’s attention.