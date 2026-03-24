IPL: Can World T20 snub light up the fire in smiling Gujarat Titans captain Gill?
We have never thought of ourselves as a new team, always wanted to win: Ashis Nehra
Come this weekend when IPL 2026 begins, there will be a number of fascinating sub-plots as usual – but it will be difficult to match that of Shubman Gill. The young captain, named the BCCI Cricketer of the Year for 2025, had been their prolific scorer in all four seasons since the franchise’s debut but had to endure the heartbreak of missing out being a part of a World Cup winning campaign earlier this month.
The consistency Gill showed in his IPL returns had been extraordinary – with his aggregate of 650 runs as the Titans captain marking his sixth season on the trot with 400-plus runs. The 2023 season had been a standout one for him though when he won the Orange Cap with a tally of a whopping 890, the second highest in a single season after Virat Kohli’s epic effort of 916 in 2016.
Always a treat to watch for the class and timing that he imparts in his strokeplay – Gill had acquitted himself well enough in the shortest format, though he lacked the combustive quality of ironically two of his best friends: Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. He was thrust upon with the deputy’s role to Suryakumar Yadav in this format for the Asia Cup in 2025, but was suddenly found wanting in trying to cope with the pressures of all three formats.
The snub for the T20 World Cup was, admittedly, a shock for him and the upcoming IPL would be the first opportunity for Gill to show that he also belongs here. When Gujarat Titans begin their campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on 31 March, it will be Gill’s third season as a captain and head coach Ashis Nehra felt they would be seeking success in continuity.
“You’re talking about a captain (Gill) who has been with the team from day one and has seen that journey. I don’t think we are looking to do anything different this season,” remarked Nehra, the former international and quite an inspirational character in the dugout.
Since making their IPL bow in 2022 alongwith Lucknow Super Giants, the Titans have been one of the most consistent teams, reaching the play-offs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their very first year. Speaking at Shubharambh (The beginning) on Monday, Nehra said the Titans are not looking to change their way of playing.
“I don’t think there’s a need to think differently this season. In fact, I don’t have to think, the players do. They have to think. They have to play; I’m sitting outside,” he said, highlighting the team’s trust in players and their decision-making.
Reinforcing the team’s mindset, Nehra added: “From Day I, our mindset has been clear, we are not here to participate, we are here to compete and win. For a new team, it’s easy to think it might take time, but that was never our approach.”
After beginning their campaign away against Punjab Kings, the Titans will return to Ahmedabad for their first home fixture on 4 April against Rajasthan Royals.
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