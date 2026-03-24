IPL: Can World T20 snub light up the fire in smiling Gujarat Titans captain Gill?

Come this weekend when IPL 2026 begins, there will be a number of fascinating sub-plots as usual – but it will be difficult to match that of Shubman Gill. The young captain, named the BCCI Cricketer of the Year for 2025, had been their prolific scorer in all four seasons since the franchise’s debut but had to endure the heartbreak of missing out being a part of a World Cup winning campaign earlier this month.

The consistency Gill showed in his IPL returns had been extraordinary – with his aggregate of 650 runs as the Titans captain marking his sixth season on the trot with 400-plus runs. The 2023 season had been a standout one for him though when he won the Orange Cap with a tally of a whopping 890, the second highest in a single season after Virat Kohli’s epic effort of 916 in 2016.

Always a treat to watch for the class and timing that he imparts in his strokeplay – Gill had acquitted himself well enough in the shortest format, though he lacked the combustive quality of ironically two of his best friends: Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. He was thrust upon with the deputy’s role to Suryakumar Yadav in this format for the Asia Cup in 2025, but was suddenly found wanting in trying to cope with the pressures of all three formats.