IPL 2026: Time to deliver for Riyan Parag as fulltime Royals captain

The pressure of leading Rajasthan Royals at his ‘home’ Guwahati against three of the most heavyweight teams in IPL — that too within the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League — will be an acid test for Riyan Parag. However, it will also be an opportunity for the first-ever cricketer from Assam to make the senior India team to vindicate the management’s faith in him.

The appointment of the 24-year-old allrounder as the fulltime Royals captain has been a contentious issue since last year, when Parag was named as stand-in captain ahead of proven international star Yashasvi Jaiswal after Sanju Samson’s injury mid-season. The buzz was that both Jaiswal and Parag were in the leadership race since there was a trust deficit between the management and Samson, which saw the Player of the Series of the last World T20 end an 11-year association with the franchise in two phases.

It will hence be redemption time for RR, whose performance was patchy last season to say the least, with only four wins in 14 games to end in ninth position. ‘’It’s certainly a matter of pride for our family to see Riyan leading out the side in Guwahati in their season-opener, but it’s more important for the franchise to produce a consistent performance under him. Last season, they didn’t play as poorly as the standings finally suggest, but they lost quite a few matches by very close margins,’’ remarked Parag Das, Riyan’s father and a former Assam cricketer.