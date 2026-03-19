IPL: Stand-in captaincy completes a comeback arc for Ishan Kishan

The mantle of stand-in captaincy for Ishan Kishan at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming IPL 2026 will prepare him for bigger responsibilities, according to his childhood coach. Kishan, who celebrated his comeback in international cricket by being the fourth highest scorer in the T20 World Cup (317 runs), has been named as the interim captain for the first few matches till Pat Cummins is declared fit.

‘’Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury. Until he recovers, Kishan will be the captain and Abhishek (Sharma) will be the vice-captain,’’ SRH announced on their social media. While captaining a IPL franchise invites his own pressure, his coach Uttam Majumdar feels that 27-year-old Ishan has undergone a sufficient probation period to be able to lead a squad full of overseas stars.

Speaking to the National Herald over phone, Majumdar said: ‘’It often goes under the radar that Ishan had been the captain of Under-19 India in a World Cup where the likes of Rishabh Pant played under him and they finished runners-up. He has also captained India A, Rest of India while he had been in charge of his state team Jharkhand in all three formats – winning the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December where he had a great run of personal form.’’