IPL: Chennai primed to bounce back, Knights’ plans dealt injury blows

A conspicuous feature of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL history is their tendency to oscillate between extremes — from finishing at the bottom of the table to clinching glory. Last season’s 10th-place finish could well serve as a launching pad for a comeback, with Sanju Samson, Player of the Series in the T20 World Cup, expected to play a central role.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who ended eighth last season after winning their third title in 2024, went big in the mini auction. However, a spate of injuries to their pace bowlers — coupled with the Board of Control for Cricket in India ban on Mustafizur Rahman — has forced them into last-minute replacements. Despite these setbacks, both CSK and KKR remain strong contenders for a top-four finish.

Chennai Super Kings:

The arrival of Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals via a trade is being seen as a major coup. CSK have retained a solid core around the evergreen Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad, while using the auction to strengthen their squad with impactful additions.

At 45, Dhoni remains a phenomenon, and there may never be another like him in IPL history. It will be interesting to see whether he continues as wicketkeeper or if Samson takes over — the latter already enjoying popularity among the “Whistle Podu” faithful.

Uncapped players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma were headline buys, fetching ₹14.20 crore each — a joint record for uncapped players at the auction. CSK also added experienced options such as Akeal Hosein and Matt Henry, along with batting depth in Matthew Short and Sarfaraz Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

KKR entered the auction with the biggest purse and opted for an aggressive rebuild. They retained 12 players, including captain Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Rinku Singh, and veteran Sunil Narine.

The biggest talking point was their heavy spending on marquee players: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who became the most expensive overseas signing (₹25.20 crore), and Matheesha Pathirana (₹18 crore). Green is widely seen as a long-term successor to Andre Russell, though Pathirana’s availability remains uncertain.

Injuries to key pacers, including Harshit Rana, have disrupted their plans, forcing KKR to rope in several rookies as stop-gap replacements.