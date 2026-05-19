IPL: Chepauk sees the last of M.S. Dhoni as a player, or have they?

The IPL 2026 saw two more play-off spots being decided on Monday (Sunrisers Hyderabad & Gujarat Titans), but the buzz was more on whether the Chepauk Stadium had seen the last of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The talismanic former captain, who hadn’t faced a single ball or donned the keeping gloves throughout the Chennai Super Kings campaign apparently due to a nagging calf strain, came out with the team members for their customary end-of-season lap before their fiercely loyal fans.

It looked like the curtain call – though an anti-climax of sorts – but then the legend ought to share some of the blame for this. Dhoni has kept his legion of fans guessing about quitting as a player ever since the nationwide farewell he received across the venues after leading CSK to their last title in 2023, returning to action with a dodgy knee the very next year – and then again as an ‘uncapped’ player in 2025 – most often looking like a pale shadow of himself.

The argument that plays out everytime is that the former India captain, who will be 45 in less than a month’s time, is still the biggest brand that the yellow shirts look to encash on. The IPL being a tournament of privately owned franchises, it’s upto each management and head coach Stephen Fleming echoed their sentiments when he said: ‘’MS has been around a lot this year, which has been really important for the team, for a lot of the young players, and for continuity. So, he’s been a big part of it. He hasn’t played, but he’s still had a big influence on the team.’’