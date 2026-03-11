Dhoni will play all matches; role to be decided by team management: CSK CEO

Yet the exact capacity in which Dhoni will take the field remains a matter for the coaching staff to determine. With another accomplished wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson, now part of the setup, the veteran could potentially appear purely as a batter, continue behind the stumps, or even be utilised as an impact player under the tournament’s tactical regulations.

“That is a cricketing decision which will be taken by the cricketing staff, not by the administrative staff,” Viswanathan explained. “They will decide whether he will play as a batsman, a wicketkeeper-batsman, or as an impact player.”

The IPL schedule, which is expected to be announced shortly by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, is being finalised with due consideration to the electoral calendar in the country. Viswanathan confirmed that the five-time champions are set to stage all their home fixtures at their traditional fortress in Chennai.

“We are supposed to play only in Tamil Nadu. So we are waiting for the schedule to be announced by the BCCI,” he said.

The CSK chief also expressed pride in the exploits of franchise players on the international stage, particularly Samson and Shivam Dube, who played key roles in India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. Their performances, he said, have injected fresh confidence into the franchise ahead of the IPL season.

“We are very happy that India has won the World Cup, and that too back-to-back. Sanju and Shivam Dube have performed extremely well, and it gives us a lot of confidence for the team doing well for CSK as well,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, preparations within the CSK camp are progressing smoothly, with training sessions unfolding without any major concerns.

“Practice is going on well, no problems so far,” Viswanathan added, as the franchise readies itself for another chapter in its storied IPL journey.

