IPL: KL Rahul’s personal feat comes a cropper as Punjab turn up the heat

There are no better sights in contemporary cricket than to see KL Rahul in top gear. The senior pro of Indian cricket showed the fire still rages in the belly when he became only the third player – and first Indian – to hit 150-plus in the history of IPL on Saturday though it came in a losing cause.

It was a hot afternoon at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital which saw Rahul, now 34, turn up the heat again for Delhi Capitals in a season which has already seen him plunder 357 runs. A record target of 265 looked daunting by any stretch of imagination despite the favourable batting conditions, but Punjab Kings came up another evidence of their new found self belief when they overhauled it to prevail by six wickets with seven balls left.

The smaller boundaries, along with the belter of a wicket on offer provided a perfect stage for Rahul to unfurl strokes all round the wicket against a Punjab attack which looked clueless – 16 boundaries and nine sixes dotting his unbeaten 152 off 67 balls. However, the 'double trouble' of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh made use of the conditions for a blistering powerplay, though it was eventually Shreyas Iyer's brutal assault of 71 (off 36 balls) which took them home.