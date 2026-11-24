IPL: Dhoni not to attend auction, to focus on process for the players
CSK’s long serving CEO says the talismanic captain and Zaheer Khan are expected to head the transition phase
Come 16 December in Goa, the auction table of Chennai Super Kings will not have their new mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, according to a top official of the franchise. Zaheer Khan, the new head coach, will be replacing the familiar face of Stephen Fleming as the five-time IPL champions look to press the re-set button to their fortunes.
It’s been a week since the talismanic former CSK and India captain finally called time on his tenure as a player—with his name figuring in their ‘released’ list on the deadline day of retentions and releases. The speculation soon began over the extent of his involvement and Kasi Vishwanathan, the long serving CEO of the franchise, said Dhoni will be at the forefront of the ‘transition phase’ set to begin at one of the most successful franchises in IPL history.
Speaking to National Herald, Kasi said: ‘’MSD will not be attending the auction but both he and Zaheer will be guiding us through this transition phase. In Dhoni, we have someone who knows the ethos of the franchise through thick and thin and both him and Zaheer can be on the same page in dealing the next generation of players coming on board.’’
Interestingly, former India allrounder Irfan Pathan hinted in a recent interview: ‘’Knowing Dhoni, I don’t think he will be sitting at the auction table. He is the mentor, sitting at the auction table is not his role. His job is to guide the players, pass on his experience to them, help them perform and teach them how to win matches for CSK. The bidding and the auction decisions are left to the management.’’
Echoing somewhat similar sentiments, Kasi—who had been an ubiquitous presence in CSK matches over the years across India and abroad whenever IPL went overseas—said: ‘’He (Dhoni) had been a stickler for the so-called process and this is what he will continue to do with the team. A key aspect of our philosophy had been to leave the cricketing matters to those who understand the game and the management has never deviated from it— neither when we were successful or during low phases.’’
He (Dhoni) had been a stickler for the so-called process and this is what he will continue to do with the team. A key aspect of our philosophy had been to leave the cricketing matters to those who understand the game and the management has never deviated from it – neither when we were successful or during low phasesKasi Vishwanathan, CEO of CSK
This is, however, not to suggest that MSD was passive during pre-season planning while hunting for Fleming’s replacement or lining up the retentions and releases. ‘’Dhoni only suggested Zaheer’s name as the head coach as we wanted an Indian incumbent there. Their relationship goes back to their playing days for India and we hope that they complement each other,’’ Kasi said.
Zaheer, incidentally, had excelled under Dhoni’s captaincy for a long period between 2007 and 2014 during which he claimed 115 wickets in 33 Tests and was also one of the architects of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph at home with 21 wickets.
CSK, who last won the title in 2023 under Thala (the ever-popular nickname for Dhoni), failed to make play-offs in last three seasons. Their uncharacteristic gamble on rookies: Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer for price tag of Rs 14 crore-plus for each failed to have an impact—and it remains to be seen how the Dhoni-Zaheer can do a course correction with a remaining purse of Rs 28.05 crore.