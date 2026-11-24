Come 16 December in Goa, the auction table of Chennai Super Kings will not have their new mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, according to a top official of the franchise. Zaheer Khan, the new head coach, will be replacing the familiar face of Stephen Fleming as the five-time IPL champions look to press the re-set button to their fortunes.

It’s been a week since the talismanic former CSK and India captain finally called time on his tenure as a player—with his name figuring in their ‘released’ list on the deadline day of retentions and releases. The speculation soon began over the extent of his involvement and Kasi Vishwanathan, the long serving CEO of the franchise, said Dhoni will be at the forefront of the ‘transition phase’ set to begin at one of the most successful franchises in IPL history.

Speaking to National Herald, Kasi said: ‘’MSD will not be attending the auction but both he and Zaheer will be guiding us through this transition phase. In Dhoni, we have someone who knows the ethos of the franchise through thick and thin and both him and Zaheer can be on the same page in dealing the next generation of players coming on board.’’