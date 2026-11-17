The biggest headline for IPL 2027 has come on its deadline day for retention and releases, ironically enough, from a 45-year-old legend calling time as a player with the yellow shirts. Come next season, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be sitting in the dugout with the new head coach Zaheer Khan with the onerous task of bringing Chennai Super Kings back to winning ways again.

The emotions are running high, albeit expectedly, as the IPL has now lost it’s longest serving player and a talismanic captain—the most successful one along with Rohit Sharma—and arguably one of it’s biggest brands. It may not be the best practice to question on a day like this if the Thala could have timed it better, but then the bitter truth is the man with nothing left to achieve from the game had left it hanging for little too long.

Just ponder this: three seasons of IPL have gone by since Dhoni was accorded a memorable ‘send-off’ in each of the venues when CSK won their last title under him in 2023. He returned to action with a dodgy knee the very next year—and then again as an ‘uncapped’ player in 2025—most often looking like a pale shadow of himself. The last season, when the once invincible Whistle Podu Army finished eighth in the league table, Dhoni didn’t play a single game due to a nagging calf strain.