IPL: Enter MS Dhoni the mentor, but could the decision have come earlier?
Last three seasons saw a shadow of the talismanic performer for Chennai Super Kings, with him not playing a single game in 2026 edition
The biggest headline for IPL 2027 has come on its deadline day for retention and releases, ironically enough, from a 45-year-old legend calling time as a player with the yellow shirts. Come next season, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be sitting in the dugout with the new head coach Zaheer Khan with the onerous task of bringing Chennai Super Kings back to winning ways again.
The emotions are running high, albeit expectedly, as the IPL has now lost it’s longest serving player and a talismanic captain—the most successful one along with Rohit Sharma—and arguably one of it’s biggest brands. It may not be the best practice to question on a day like this if the Thala could have timed it better, but then the bitter truth is the man with nothing left to achieve from the game had left it hanging for little too long.
Just ponder this: three seasons of IPL have gone by since Dhoni was accorded a memorable ‘send-off’ in each of the venues when CSK won their last title under him in 2023. He returned to action with a dodgy knee the very next year—and then again as an ‘uncapped’ player in 2025—most often looking like a pale shadow of himself. The last season, when the once invincible Whistle Podu Army finished eighth in the league table, Dhoni didn’t play a single game due to a nagging calf strain.
Notwithstanding his legendary fitness—a 'natural' as they say, the earlier years of keeping in all formats had taken it’s toll on the knees while the legendary finisher brought himself down the order and played with a muscle memory—which often became a pain for his legion of fans to behold.
“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” CSK owner and former BCCI president N. Srinivasan said in an emotional statement. “Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible,” it added.
The sense of awe that Dhoni the performer and captain inspired over nearly two decades saw the cricketing community doff their hats all over again. ‘’I feel a tinge of sadness,’’ remarked Dinesh Karthik, a former teammate and now TV pundit—not to speak of being a IPL veteran. Commenting on his Instagram handle, DK recalled how every franchise would spend hours talking on how to keep a marauding Dhoni in check especially in closing stages of the game.
Ifran Pathan, former India allrounder, said on his X handle: ‘’A leader, a finisher, calm and composed under pressure, and one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. MS Dhoni, the legacy you have created will be hard to match. Well done, MS! I’m sure your immense experience and knowledge will continue to inspire the next generation of cricketers.
Looking back, Dhoni stands head and shoulders above every other captain in the IPL, having appeared in a record 226 matches as skipper, winning 133 matches. Dhoni’s 58.84 win percentage is still the best in the league among all captains who have led in at least 10 matches.
He recently became CSK’s all-time highest run-getter in the IPL, surpassing Suresh Raina. Dhoni ranks third among the highest six-hitting Indians in the IPL, only bettered by his former India teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Ranchi-born also remains as the most successful glovesman behind the stumps, effecting more than 190 dismissals.