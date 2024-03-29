IPL Diary: ‘Dog Out’ proves a hit for pet parents at Bengaluru venue
Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been offering a unique fan experience since 2019
A ‘Dog Out’ zone at a cricket venue instead of the normal dugouts? Royal Challengers Bengaluru have created the unique zone at their home ground, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, so that the fans can have a day out with their pets instead of leaving them at home.
In a first for the Indian Premier League, the Dog Out was first introduced as a one-off initiative in 2019 to make the matches pet-friendly and has been a permanent feature at the home ground barring the pandemic years.
‘’We’re delighted to have Dog Out zone at our home ground, providing pet parents with the opportunity to share unforgettable moments with their furry companions. Many fans used to miss out on the excitement of watching RCB play as they were confined to home, tending to their pets during matches but now they can come to the stadium and watch cricket with their pets without any inconvenience,’’ said Rajesh Menon, VP and Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
One of the standout features of this special zone is its inclusivity – welcoming dogs of all breeds to this dedicated zone, provided they can behave independently and are not too small or afflicted by any medical conditions.
The dog parents have also been provided with food and water bowls for their pets during the matches.