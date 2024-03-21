IPL: It’s going to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru from now on

A change to a team’s name is not exactly uncommon in IPL history — both the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings have walked that path before in search of luck.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore followed suit on Tuesday night, 19 March, they were rechristened the ‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru’.

'The City we love, the Heritage we embrace... PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, RCB!,' the franchise posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In a glitzy RCB Unbox event at their home base of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the new name of the franchise was unveiled along with its new logo.

Earlier, in an endearing gesture, members of the RCB men’s team gave the Smriti Mandhana-led Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) champions a guard of honour to roaring applause from the fans.