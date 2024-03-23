IPL diary: Gambhir the mentor looms large as Eden turns purple again

A mentor or one of their marquee stars? The hype that Gautam Gambhir’s return to the Kolkata Knight Riders family as a mentor has generated in IPL 2024 has to be seen to be believed – hence it was no surprise that the former captain was one of the portraits up for sale by a street artist at the entrance of a magical Eden Gardens on Saturday evening, 23 March.

The first of Super Saturdays of the 17th season of IPL was made memorable by the comeback of Rishabh Pant after his life-threatening accident in another part of the country, but the colour of the historic venue in Kolkata was purple this evening.

Notwithstanding the acquisition of Mitchell Starc or the batting line-up looking well-rounded this season, the passionate KKR fans are banking on the inputs of Gambhir desperately to recreate the magic after five indifferent seasons.

The social media is abuzz with stories of how the KKR management actually managed to woo Gambhir from Lucknow Super Giants, which had fared consistently under him to make back-to-back play-offs in their first two appearances.

The perception is that it took Shah Rukh Khan much persuation, and presumably a blank cheque with the repeat of the actor’s famous lines to Gambhir 13 years back when KKR broke the bank for him as a player-captain.