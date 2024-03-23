IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rehman, the unlikely hero who set up CSK’s winning start

It was back in 2016 that Mustafizur Rehman, the sinewy Bangladesh seamer, made an impressive IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The cricketing intelligence of ‘Fizz,’ as he is known as, has been widely acknowledged as he made up for his lack of pace with his variations of pace and use of cutters.

If his battle with injuries and a lack of form had relegated him to a bit of a side player in a number of other franchises like Delhi Capitals or Rajasthan Royals, the left-armer showed he had lost none of his guile when he set up a convincing win for his newest franchise – Chennai Super Kings on the opening night of IPL 2024 on Friday, 22 March. Fizz’s 4/29, his career best IPL haul, was the second-best bowling figures on debut for a CSK player as he went on to become the second Bangladesh bowler after allrounder Shakib Al Hasan to cross 50 wickets in the league.

It was a calculated gamble on the part of the CSK management to invest Rs 2 crores, his base price, on Mustafizur, whose reputation of being injury-prone did not quite help him build on his earlier exploits. Drafted more as a cover for the Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana, the 29-year-old summoned all his experience on a good batting wicket to get rid of the Who’s Who of Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday – captain Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli and Cameron Green.