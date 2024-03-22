IPL: Starc is the answer to our prayers for a death bowler, says Venkatesh Iyer

The buzz that Venkatesh Iyer created in his first season with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 may have been missing somewhat in recent times, but it doesn’t have much to do with his performance. Last season, he was the second highest scorer for his franchise with 404 runs with a standout century as he remains one of the standout Indian players in the Purple Army in the 2024 season.

The tall and gangly batter may have failed to fire in the warm-up games ahead of their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Saturday, but the 29-year-old brushes it off. ‘’My expectations from the season is to win the championship this year. At a personal level, I don’t expect much as long as I can contribute to the team cause. I have learnt the hard way that personal goals can sometimes distract you,’’ Venkatesh said on Thursday.

Speaking to National Herald during an exclusive chat at the team hotel, the articulate cricketer felt there had been a number of key reinforcements in the team since last year which will make a difference to their campaign. The presence of Gautam Gambhir as the mentor tops the list though it’s been less than a week that the Knights have started training under him alongwith chief coach Chandrakant Pandit.

‘’A legendary figure like Gambhir, who has achieved so much for the franchise, lifts the mood of the group. He has given us a lot of confidence and KKR will flourish under him,’’ remarked Venkatesh, who has joined the squad after an impressive Ranji Trophy campaign for semi-finalists Madhya Pradesh, where he scored 547 runs in eight games at an average of 45.58 and claimed eight wickets with his seam-up bowling.