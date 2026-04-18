IPL: Down and almost out, Knights face must-win game against Royals

It perhaps suited Kolkata Knight Riders, the beleaguered home team who are still winless after six games, were having a travel day after yet another loss to Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad on Friday. This meant a day away from the prying eyes of their demanding fans – not to speak of the media at the nets – as they need to regroup within a day to return to winning ways against a highflying Rajasthan Royals.

The season had panned out to be a nightmarish one for the three-time champions, who got the plot wrong right from the mini auction – though the spate of injuries to key members of their pace attack and the unforeseen ban on Mustafizur Rehman really scuppered their plans. However, it’s only one side of the story as it had been a litany of 360 degrees failure of Knights – starting from settling on a playing XI, lack of leaders in the batting unit as well as both their matchwinner spinners losing their mystery.

Add to that is the inept leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, for whom things are really getting hot under the colour as he is looking directionless even after nearly half their league matches gone. His refrain of taking ‘one match at a time’ looks hollow while the Mumbai veteran, the oldest captain in the league this season, had been partially guilty in failing to push things in the post-powerplay overs.