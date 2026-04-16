IPL: Is it the right time to fast-track Vaibhav into senior India team?

Come Sunday, and Kolkata's Eden Gardens will get another opportunity to watch wonder boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action in the first afternoon game of the IPL season in the city. The air of anticipation among the assembled media was palpable as the Pink Army of Rajasthan Royals — who arrived in Kolkata two days before the game — got down to an optional net session on Thursday, 16 April.

If it was curiosity value which marked his presence in Kolkata in his first IPL in 2025, there is now ample evidence that the 15-year-old is showing signs of being a more ‘matured’ product in his journey through age group international cricket and the way he had been tackling legendary bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood.

In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he tasted a rare failure when rookie pacer Praful Hinge tucked him up with some extra bounce — it will be interesting to see whether others can pick up a cue about containing him.

While he has been the flavour of IPL by a mile so far, the argument gaining ground now is whether the Indian team management is justified in pushing to fast track Vaibhav’s entry into the senior national T20 team in a couple of months.

A report in The Indian Express says that the Bihar lad has been shortlisted for the Ireland tour, where India are scheduled to play two matches on 26 and 28 June. Should that happen, he will overtake Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the youngest debutant for India as the master had taken his bow at 16 years.