IPL: Vaibhav a wonderboy alright, but don’t start comparing him with Sachin

The only similarity between a prodigious Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the great Sachin Tendulkar, as of now, is the tender age at which they burst into the limelight. But that’s where it should end - at least for now.

After Vaibhav, who turned 15 last month, toyed with the Chennai Super Kings attack last night to get Rajasthan Royals off to a winning start – the comparison of their impact on Indian cricket at this age have begun. The career graph of the babyfaced assassin from Bihar since last year had been nothing short of phenomenal, what with Player of the Tournament award in recent Under-19 World Cup vindicating that the boy from Patna is not a flash in the pan.

The 52 off 17 deliveries, which Vaibhav struck at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday evening, showed a strike rate of 305.88 (yes, you saw that right). The way T20 cricket had been evolving and the template the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tarvis Head or Finn Allen has set in the last T20 World Cup, a target in the region of 250 or thereabouts seem to have become par for the course.