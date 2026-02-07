Vaibhav Suyravanshi: After silencing doubters, wait for senior call-up begins

The Under-19 World Cup final has produced several standout performances by Indians in the previous five triumphs – but none could match in impact that Vaibhav Suryavanshi created at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. So much so, that his 175 off 80 balls – which left England shellshocked – is already being spoken in the same breath as Kapil Dev’s identical score versus Zimbabwe in 1983.

The chatter has begun on whether Vaibhav, a 14-year-old, is ready to be fast-tracked into the senior Indian white ball set-up with number of former India greats batting for him. Calling the Bihar lad’s superlative innings ‘absurd,’ Ravi Ashwin posted on his X handle: ‘’This kid is knocking on the doors of international cricket hard and fast. Post the T20 World Cup, don’t be surprised if that door opens.’’

‘’The sun has written on Bhartiya cricket,’’ remarked Virender Sehwag, who was one the pioneers of fearless batting in Indian cricket even before the term was coined. A total of 15 sixes and as many fours, which accounted for 85 per cent of his runs in the innings, spoke of the disdain with which he treated the England bowlers – not to speak of dispelling any lingering doubts about his big match temperament.