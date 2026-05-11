IPL: Down and out, are Mumbai Indians looking beyond Hardik for captaincy?

The die has been cast for Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions, as they lost their eighth game out of 11 so far and become the second team to be knocked out of any play-off chances in IPL 2026. The sense of despondency among the Mumbai Paltan, who began the season on a winning note at home, is understandable - while the knives are once again out for the beleaguered skipper Hardik Pandya.

It’s been three seasons now that Pandya had completed the controversial trade-off from Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai camp again – with reports of an undisclosed sum of money changing hands over and above the transfer fees. While the first season in 2024 under him had been a disaster with the team finishing last in the table, they regrouped well last year to make the play-offs before slumping into inconsistency again this time.

After the 2025 season saw a rejuvenated Hardik after emerging as the MVP in India’s T20 World Cup triumph the previous year, much was expected of him after yet another critical role by him behind the Men in Blue retaining the crown last March. However, call it the fatigue factor (which has seen a number of the World T20 winning members enduring a poor IPL season) or any form of niggle, Hardik had been far from his best – scraping together 146 runs from the eight matches he played and only four wickets.